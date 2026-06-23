Bixby City Council searches for new Ward 4 council member

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby City Council is searching for a new council member to fill the Ward 4 seat vacated when former Mayor Brad Girard resigned in May after admitting he mishandled a situation involving City Manager Joey Wiedel's multiple DUI arrests.

The council received 12 applications for the seat. While city council seats are normally an elected position, the remaining councillors will choose the replacement this time.

Six candidates were interviewed during the city council meeting Monday night, with the remaining six scheduled for July 9.

The applicants come from diverse backgrounds including politics, marketing, recruiting, and IT, all with hopes of making change in their community.

"I've met countless families with stories, very similar to ours. Every year, more families choose Bixby because they see the same things we saw. Great schools, strong neighborhoods, and a community where they can build a future. It would be an honor to be the voice of those families."

Once all interviews are complete, the council will make its final selection on July 27. Only then can the council move forward with selecting a new mayor, as all council seats must be filled before that decision can be made.

Bobby Shultz will continue to serve as acting mayor in the meantime.

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