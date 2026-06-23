TPD: 1 person dead after motorcycle crash,1 injured

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead, and one is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a car around 7 pm June 22.

Tulsa police said the 21-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling at a high rate of speed and wasn't able to stop and hit the side of a car at the intersection of 31st and Riverside.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the intersection at 31st and Riverside will be shut down for a few hours.

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