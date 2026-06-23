Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

TPD: 1 person dead after motorcycle crash,1 injured

IMG_0938.JPG
KJRH
IMG_0938.JPG
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead, and one is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a car around 7 pm June 22.

Tulsa police said the 21-year-old motorcycle rider was traveling at a high rate of speed and wasn't able to stop and hit the side of a car at the intersection of 31st and Riverside.

The rider of the motorcycle died at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said the intersection at 31st and Riverside will be shut down for a few hours.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US