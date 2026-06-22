New Okfuskee County Sheriff named, weeks after Manshack resigns

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Amber Gaskins is officially the new sheriff of Okfuskee County.

Gaskins has been serving as the acting sheriff for nearly a month, following the resignation of Logan Manshack.

Manshack resigned in May after an inmate escaped from the county jail undetected in December 2025. Joshua Butler was missing for five days and was shot and killed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers during a pursuit.

Manshack fired his jail administrator and 80% of the staff following the escape.

Five Days Missing: Okfuskee County inmate escapes through wall, killed in OHP shooting

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