GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool woman says the sewer line in her neighborhood has been gushing for weeks, and the smell is impacting her and her family's lives.

Cheryl Patton reached out to 2 News Oklahoma's Problem Solvers for help. She wanted a timeline for when she and her neighbors could finally see some repairs.

WATCH: 2 News Problem Solvers: Glenpool woman asks for help over ongoing sewage leak

2 News Problem Solvers: Glenpool woman asks for help over ongoing sewage leak

“It feels like the city doesn't have our backs on the situation and that they have left us out to dry,” Patton said.

Patton says the issues with the sewer line create many issues, including preventing their toilets from flushing. She feels the city hasn’t been transparent, and some days she and her five foster children have had to stay in hotels.

“We can’t even let our dogs out back there, or our kids out to play," Patton said. "They have not been in my backyard since July 2 due to this.”

2 News spoke with Glenpool Public Works, and they sent an update.

In June, during a homeowner's foundation repair work to install piers at their residence in the 14000 block of Glen Street, an eight-inch sanitary sewer line was damaged. The sewer line, which was located beneath the residence—outside the designated utility easement—later collapsed. The City of Glenpool became aware of a sewer backup in the area around July 2 and attempted to clear the blockage. Those attempts were unsuccessful, leading to the discovery of the collapsed line. The City then installed a temporary above-ground bypass between two manholes to maintain sewer service around the damaged section. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has visited the site, and the City continues to keep the agency informed.



On July 20th, the Glenpool Utility Service Authority called a special meeting, and the Glenpool City Council (regular scheduled meeting) approved contracts for repairs to the residence and the relocation of the sewer line. Work on the residence began July 23, and the piers have since been inspected. The City is waiting on the final inspection report and coordinating with the contractor to begin relocating the sewer line into the designated utility easement. The work is expected to begin by Thursday, July 30. Once relocation work begins, the line is expected to return to service in approximately 4 days, with final dirt work and site repairs expected to be completed in 7 days. David Agbetunsin, Chief Operations Officer, City of Glenpool

City leaders say the situation is unfortunate, and they're working as quickly as they can.

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