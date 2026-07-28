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BACK TO SCHOOL: Free supply drive in Broken Arrow

Back to School
KJRH
Back to School
Posted

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — We’re just a few weeks out from the first day of school for kids in Green Country, and we know that supply lists can quickly add up and create financial stress on families.

To make sure your child is set up for success, the Broken Arrow Police Department is hosting a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 1st from 9 am to noon.

BAPD and The Assembly Church in Broken Arrow will be giving out free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, immunizations, vision screenings, and child identification services.

This is a first-come, first-served event at The Assembly at Broken Arrow, South Campus, located at 3500 W. New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow.

If your organization is hosting free supplies, let us know by emailing: news@kjrh.com.

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