DOJ investigates Broken Arrow's zoning laws following denial of mosque proposal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Department of Justice is investigating the City of Broken Arrow's zoning and land use practices in connection with the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

The City of Broken Arrow shared the letter on its website and social media pages Tuesday morning. It can be read here.

The investigation includes Broken Arrow's decision to deny a zoning request for a proposed mosque in January. At the time, the vote was denied 4-1, citing feasibility concerns.

At the time of the vote, the Islamic Society of Tulsa said it would pursue further action.

The Broken Arrow City Council will meet August 3 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the investigation. It will be an executive session and will not be open to the public.

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