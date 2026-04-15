LIVE BLOG: Storms sweep across Green Country

12:02 am
Hilldale Public Schools announced closure for April 15 on Facebook.
Muskogee County Sheriff reports power lines down around Hilldale Schools in Muskogee.
11:48 pm
630 power outages in Muskogee County
11:30 pm
Storms in Coweta cause trees to fall in this resident's yard nearby 289th and 131st.
11:25pm
Tornando Warning issued in Adair and Cherokee counties.
10:20pm
2,560 without power in Jenks
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