LIVE BLOG: Storms sweep across Green Country

12:02 am

Hilldale Public Schools announced closure for April 15 on Facebook.



Muskogee County Sheriff reports power lines down around Hilldale Schools in Muskogee.

11:48 pm

630 power outages in Muskogee County

11:30 pm

Storms in Coweta cause trees to fall in this resident's yard nearby 289th and 131st.

Amber Chadic

11:25pm

Tornando Warning issued in Adair and Cherokee counties.

10:20pm

2,560 without power in Jenks

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