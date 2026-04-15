SIREN DELAY: Muskogee leaders, vendor look into tornado warning delay

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee is investigating why a delay caused the tornado sirens to fail during a severe storm on April 14th.

A tornado-warned storm moved through the area late at night on the 14th, but people there said the sirens didn't go off. 2 News Oklahoma tracked the storm on all platforms, and sent crews to survey damage.

Local News LIVE BLOG: Powerlines down, damage across Muskogee KJRH Digital

City leaders are looking into the delay and said:

Public safety is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously. While there was a delay in the activation of the siren system, notifications were still sent through Hyper-Reach and social media channels, providing alerts to residents in the affected area. Siren systems are designed to warn individuals who may be outdoors during severe weather events, making their timely activation especially important. Initial information indicates that there was a delay in the siren system activation, and the City of Muskogee Emergency Management is actively working to determine what went wrong. Emergency Management is coordinating with the vendor and maintenance teams to obtain clear answers.



City staff are reviewing the full sequence of events, including system performance and communication protocols, to identify any necessary corrective actions.

They also reminded people that outdoor sirens are for people outside during storms to hear, and anyone inside a building should make sure to have multiple ways to get weather alerts.

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