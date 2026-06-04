TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council held a routine meeting on June 3. The meeting lasted just about 1 hour.

At the end, Cheyenna Morgan broke up the routine procedures by speaking up. She wanted to address the construction of data centers.

WATCH: AN IDEA: Tulsan addresses development of data centers at council meeting

AN IDEA: Tulsan addresses development of data centers at council meeting

“The burden of these data center developments are on the communities surrounding these developments,” Morgan told the council.

Communities around Green Country are looking at the prospects of data centers. Pryor already has one. Sand Springs just approved one. Tulsa will house a Google data center. Cheyenna Morgan feels, everyday neighbors don’t have a say; and she has an idea.

Her idea is a cumulative impact ordinance.

“Policy drafted that really assesses the socioeconomic impacts of any particular developments and that includes developments across the entire city,” Morgan said.

She also wants public hearings. The decisions, and its impact, are too big, she says, to leave the public out.

“It would give regular community members more control over the rezoning process. To make sure that these developments, these industrial developments don’t adversely affect our communities,” Morgan said.

A Pew Research article, published in April 2026, says more than 1500 data centers are in some phase of development across the country.

“These developments are impacting communities all across the country. We’ve seen these developments expand rapidly across the country,” Morgan said.

The council does not respond to any public comments made at meetings.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

