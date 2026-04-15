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GALLERY: Storm damage at Hilldale baseball field

Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field within the Hilldale Public School system in Muskogee.

Damage at Hilldale baseball field Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball Damage at Hilldale baseball field Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball Damage at Hilldale baseball field Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball

GALLERY: Storm damage at Hilldale baseball field

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  • Damage at Hilldale baseball field
  • Damage at Hilldale baseball field
  • Damage at Hilldale baseball field

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Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Hilldale Baseball
Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Hilldale Baseball
Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Hilldale Baseball
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