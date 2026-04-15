GALLERY: Storm damage at Hilldale baseball field
Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field within the Hilldale Public School system in Muskogee.
Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball Storm damage has been reported at a baseball field at Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee.Photo by: Hilldale Baseball