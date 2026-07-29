City of Tulsa updates on 'largest streets project' in city history

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa published an update to several ongoing and incoming street rehab projects July 28 in what it calls the city's biggest-ever construction period.

Some of the most anticipated construction areas where there’s currently nowhere to drive, like Gilcrease Museum Road. Becco Contractors continue to revamp the road while the museum itself gears for a 2027 opening. The road is reportedly 65% done.

Work on Harvard Avenue between 21st and 31st - especially by the Broken Arrow Expressway - draws safety concerns from Machele Dill of Kendall Whittier, Inc., who spoke with 2 News Oklahoma by the Harvard Avenue Aldi location.

"It's really tough. I've seen some super close calls. When I came here just a minute ago, there was an ambulance that needed to get by and there was no place for anybody to go," Dill said. "The other side of that is that we complain all the time about potholes, and now we're going to have a nice road. But you have to complain about road construction too. We're just not Tulsans (if not.)"

The widening and resurfacing between 21st and 31 Streets is halfway done and is due to open by early next year, the city said.

Resurfacing is also at Utica Avenue from 11th to 15th Streets, also hoping to finish early 2027.

Cherry Street has resurfacing work that just began from Lewis to Harvard, the city update said. The new project is scheduled to last through summer 2027 and has traffic at two lanes.

The city also wants to bridge the gap on outdated bridges in addition to resurfacing, like one on East 31st from South Yale to South Sheridan, beginning late August.

Most if not all updates include projects from the city's Improve Our Tulsa packages approved in recent years, totaling $76 million.

In south Tulsa, councilor Phil Lakin noted a new closure on 111th Street from Memorial to Sheridan for transmission pole replacement that he said wasn't previously announced.

"So very sorry for the surprise here," Lakin said in a July 28 Facebook post. "You should not be surprised by road closures like this, especially when route options in south Tulsa are so limited."



See also>>> Council approves reorganizing Improve Our Tulsa funds in North Tulsa

Below is the city's full list of updates provided July 28:



Harvard, 21st to 31st - This street widening project is halfway complete, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the east side of Harvard. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Crossland Heavy Contractors for this $2.7 million project funded through the Improve our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027.



- This street widening project is halfway complete, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the east side of Harvard. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Crossland Heavy Contractors for this $2.7 million project funded through the Improve our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027. Gilcrease Museum Road, Admiral to Pine - This street reconstruction project is 65% complete, with Gilcrease Museum Road currently closed from West Edison Street to West Pine Street. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $25 million project funded through the Improve Our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2026.



- This street reconstruction project is 65% complete, with Gilcrease Museum Road currently closed from West Edison Street to West Pine Street. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $25 million project funded through the Improve Our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2026. 91st, Memorial to Mingo – This street widening project is 80% complete, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the east side of 91st. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Tri-Star LLC for this $12.8 million project funded through the Improve Our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027.



– This street widening project is 80% complete, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the east side of 91st. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Tri-Star LLC for this $12.8 million project funded through the Improve Our Tulsa 2 sales tax extension. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027. Utica, Admiral to Pine - This street rehabilitation and waterline replacement project is almost halfway complete, with traffic currently reduced to one lane on the east side of Utica. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $15,137,000 Improve Our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer of 2027, weather permitting.



- This street rehabilitation and waterline replacement project is almost halfway complete, with traffic currently reduced to one lane on the east side of Utica. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $15,137,000 Improve Our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer of 2027, weather permitting. 91st, Harvard to Yale - This street rehabilitation and waterline reconstruction project is partially complete, with 91st Street closed just east of Harvard. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Paragon Contractors for this $4,985,000 Improve our Tulsa 2 project. Construction is scheduled for completion this fall, weather permitting. The road is expected to be reopened to two-way traffic ahead of the upcoming school year, with a full construction timeline to be finalized and communicated to residents by the middle of next week.



- This street rehabilitation and waterline reconstruction project is partially complete, with 91st Street closed just east of Harvard. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Paragon Contractors for this $4,985,000 Improve our Tulsa 2 project. Construction is scheduled for completion this fall, weather permitting. The road is expected to be reopened to two-way traffic ahead of the upcoming school year, with a full construction timeline to be finalized and communicated to residents by the middle of next week. 15th, Lewis to Harvard - This street rehabilitation project has just begun, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the North side of 15th. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $3,421,000 Improve Our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer of 2027, weather permitting.



- This street rehabilitation project has just begun, with two-way traffic currently being diverted to the North side of 15th. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $3,421,000 Improve Our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in summer of 2027, weather permitting. Utica, 11th to 15th – This street rehabilitation is partially complete, with two-way traffic currently in place along Utica. The City has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $4,987,000 Improve our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027, weather permitting.



– This street rehabilitation is partially complete, with two-way traffic currently in place along Utica. The City has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $4,987,000 Improve our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in early 2027, weather permitting. Detroit, 4th to Lansing – This street rehabilitation and waterline replacement project has just recently begun, with traffic currently being diverted to the north side of Detroit. As part of the project, portions of 4th Street along Detroit Avenue will be permanently converted to two-way traffic, aligning with recommendations from PlaniTulsa, the City’s comprehensive development plan, which identified downtown streets as being better suited for two-way operations. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Tri-Star Construction for this $3,197,000 Improve out Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring of 2027, weather permitting.



– This street rehabilitation and waterline replacement project has just recently begun, with traffic currently being diverted to the north side of Detroit. As part of the project, portions of 4th Street along Detroit Avenue will be permanently converted to two-way traffic, aligning with recommendations from PlaniTulsa, the City’s comprehensive development plan, which identified downtown streets as being better suited for two-way operations. The City of Tulsa has contracted with Tri-Star Construction for this $3,197,000 Improve out Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring of 2027, weather permitting. Pine, Mingo to Garnett - A street and bridge rehabilitation project is expected to begin next month on East Pine Street, from South Mingo Road to North Garnett Road. The City has contracted with Paradigm Construction and Engineering for this $2.6 million Improve our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring of 2027, weather permitting. More information will be made available soon.



- A street and bridge rehabilitation project is expected to begin next month on East Pine Street, from South Mingo Road to North Garnett Road. The City has contracted with Paradigm Construction and Engineering for this $2.6 million Improve our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring of 2027, weather permitting. More information will be made available soon. 31st, Yale to Sheridan - A street and bridge rehabilitation project will begin next month on East 31st Street, from South Yale Avenue to South Sheridan Avenue. The City has contracted with Becco Contractors for this $2 million Improve our Tulsa project. Construction is scheduled for completion in spring of 2027, weather permitting. More information will be made available soon.

The city offers its Traffic Flow webpage for more detailed updates on construction and information on accidents on city streets.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

