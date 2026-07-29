Dangerous Heat Continues through Friday

***EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS AND HEAT ADVISORIES AREA WIDE FROM NOON UNTIL 9 THIS EVENING.***

Another round of dangerous heat is on the way Wednesday, with heat index values climbing between 105° and 115° this afternoon and evening.

Actual air temperatures will reach the mid-90s to around 100 degrees, while overnight lows will only fall into the mid-70s to low 80s, offering little relief from the heat.

The weather pattern will slowly begin to change over the next few days as the strong ridge of high pressure shifts west. That will allow a weak cold front and several upper-level disturbances to move into the region, bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday through Friday.

While not everyone will see rain each day, hit-or-miss showers and a few rounds of locally heavy downpours are possible through the end of the workweek.

Thursday may be just a touch cooler than Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds and rain chances, but it will still feel very hot and humid. Another day of dangerous heat is expected Friday before a stronger cold front moves through the region.

That front will bring the biggest change of the forecast!

Behind it, cooler and drier air will settle into Green Country for the weekend and early next week. Afternoon highs will drop into the lower 90s, which is slightly below average for early August, while some communities could wake up to morning temperatures in the 60s.

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