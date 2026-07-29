Enrollment begins for EMSAcare in August

TULSA, Okla. — When you call 911, you rely on an ambulance to get to you. Even if you’re covered with insurance, a typical ride can cost $800. Without insurance, you’re looking at $1,650.

To reduce those expenses, Tulsa residents can enroll in EMSAcare or change membership status, beginning August 1st.

It covers out-of-pocket expenses for emergency ambulance transports to the ER, even if you’re not insured.

Think of the cost of care, like a cup of coffee.

The monthly EMSAcare membership fee is $5.45, which is added to your water bill.

Enrollment ends August 31. You can learn more here.

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