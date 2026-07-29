VESTA/YSA LATEST: Court order reaffirms YSA ownership for ten properties

TULSA, Okla. — The legal battle between Vesta Realty and YSA continues, leaving thousands of tenants in the dark.
A recent court order has reaffirmed that YSA has taken ownership of the following properties:
- 23 East
- Barcelona
- Lakeside Place
- One Eton Square
- River Park at Kensington
- Shoreline
- Villas at Midtown
- Village at 67th
- Thrive Jenks
- 727 Lofts
The remaining properties remain under the control of Vesta Realty and Marc Kulick.
If you live at one of the ten listed properties, you have been instructed to pay the August rent to YSA/Capital Assets.
Tulsa City Council is hosting an informational session on July 30 at 6:30 pm at LIFE Senior Services at the Roma Berry Center, 4821 S. 72nd East Avenue.
Tulsa City Council announces informational session for Vesta/YSA tenant
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