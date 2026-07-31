2 News Problem Solvers: How to report dangerous obstructions in a lake

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Lowering lake levels at the man-made Fort Gibson Lake may have contributed to boat renters in the last week telling the 2 News Problem Solvers about crashes into flooded concrete and trees.

The Problem Solvers email received at least three emails recounting visitors on rented boats from Pelican Point Marina getting boat propellers broken by debris and flooded areas on July 25.



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Two women reported in emails being shocked to come across metal poles, trees, and even a flooded road sticking out of the water.

The emails reported the incidents as happening just south of Snug Harbor Public Access Area and north of Whitehorn Cove Marina.

2 News Oklahoma

2 News took the concerns to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District, which manages Fort Gibson Lake and Fort Gibson Dam.

The Tulsa District places hazard markers for known permanent underwater obstructions, but shallow areas are not considered permanent obstructions because lakebeds are constantly changing due to sedimentation and erosion. Lakes here are dammed rivers so debris moves into the reservoir from the upstream river channel or from around the lake if someone has dumped trash near or into the lake. We advise all boaters to operate vessels at reasonable speeds due to changing shorelines and lake beds.



Debris is another hazard boaters need to always watch for especially during periods of high or low lake levels. There’s no way to mark or track temporary obstructions because they change location depending upon inflows and currents. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District

The office said while it does have some permanent signage at some areas, man-made lakes in Oklahoma can be inconsistent and even dangerous in some areas.

The Corps of Engineers office also added a list of must-dos, including calling ahead for guidance if you are new to a lake like Fort Gibson Lake and this link to report obstructions in the water.

Regarding your concerns about hazard markers, our standard procedure is to evaluate and mark known man-made structures when the lake is at its normal pool elevation. However, it is important to emphasize that boating inherently carries risks, and lake environments are constantly changing.



To help ensure a safe experience on the water, we ask all boaters to keep the following safety practices in mind:



• Know your environment: Always familiarize yourself with the lake and the specific areas you plan to use before heading out.

• Monitor pool levels: Lake levels are dynamic. Fluctuating pools can suddenly expose new hazards or conceal familiar ones just below the surface.

• Utilize your vessel’s mapping: Rely on your boat’s depth finders and GPS mapping to ensure you are staying within designated channels and safe travel zones.

• Call ahead: We strongly encourage visitors new to a particular lake to contact the local project offices prior to their trip. Our staff can provide the latest updates on site conditions, recent pool fluctuations, and any active safety issues. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District

A manager with Pelican Point Marina told 2 News over the phone on July 30 employees go over recommended and not-recommended areas on the lake with boat renters when they check in.

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