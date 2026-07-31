CHIEF ARRESTED: Pawhuska Chief of Police charged with fraud in Canadian County

The Pawhuska Chief of Police has been arrested on a fraud charge out of Canadian County.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the Canadian County District Attorney's Office requested their assistance in February. They were investigating a potential case of fraud involving the former Okarche Chief of Police, Forrest Smith.

Smith left Okarche in 2024 and was then hired by the City of Pawhuska.

During a private audit in April 2024, auditors found that Smith notarized an affidavit, confirming that he had complied with the audit process. The affidavit had a signature from an employee who was not working that day.

Investigators found that Smith used the signature and notary stamp without permission.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on July 29, and he turned himself in to Canadian County deputies on July 30.

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