Tulsa man arrested, accused of killing his nephew

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in custody after police say he killed his nephew.

Officers responded to a home near Oklahoma Street and Birmingham Place around 5 p.m. on July 30.

29-year-old Jason Waldeck was found dead. It is believed Jason died from blunt force trauma to his head.

Jason's uncle, David Waldeck, was arrested and taken into custody on a first-degree murder charge.

This is a developing story.

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