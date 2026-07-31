'IT'S CAUSE FOR CONCERN': Three Beggs police officers resign

BEGGS, Okla. — Three Beggs police officers resigned this week, including the interim police chief.

Mayor Roger Merrill confirmed the news with 2 News Oklahoma in a statement on July 31. The resignation involved three officers, including the interim police chief, assistant chief, and another officer. He says those went into effect on July 29.

In that statement, he says "the city is taking immediate steps to ensure continued police coverage for our community."

We talked with people in town like JB Watkins, who say it's not something he expects to happen where he lives.

"I mean, this is a pretty safe place around here. I'm not really worried about the safety of it," Watkins said. "But I mean, I want to see my police department do well. I want to see my city thrive. So having three cops back out like that, it's troubling. It is cause for concern. But hopefully they can get it sorted out, of course."

The mayor added that the city can't comment on the resignations going forward. Watkins hopes his city can move forward.

"I love this place. I believe in this town. I believe in the potential of this town," Watkins said. "There's space, there's creativity out here. There's a lot of things that need improving, but I believe in Beggs, and I love this town. I really do."

"The City of Beggs can confirm that the Interim Chief of Police, the Assistant Chief of Police, and one additional officer resigned effective July 29, 2026. The City is taking immediate steps to ensure continued police coverage for our community. The City Council will address Police Department staffing, including the potential appointment of interim leadership, at a meeting on Monday, August 3. As a matter of policy, the City does not discuss internal personnel matters and will have no further comment at this time." Beggs Mayor Roger Merrill

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --