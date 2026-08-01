Grand reopening for Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame following 16-month renovation

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After 16 months of renovations, the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is preparing to welcome visitors back with a grand reopening celebration on Sept 26.

Located inside the historic Frisco Freight Depot in downtown Muskogee, the museum has undergone a transformation designed to create a more interactive experience while preserving the building’s historic character.

Executive Director Toney Corbell said the renovation was long overdue.

“It’s been a while and it really needed a little facelift,” Corbell said.

KJRH

The free grand reopening will feature live bands performing every hour, food trucks, vendor booths and guided tours of the renovated museum.

Visitors will also be able to experience several new interactive exhibits, including digital kiosks where guests can create their own album cover, a timeline highlighting the history of Oklahoma music and exhibits featuring the stories of the Hall of Fame’s 166 inductees.

“There’s never been more excitement, enthusiasm around Oklahoma musicians, and what’s going on musically in the state of Oklahoma,” Corbell said.

Corbell said the Hall of Fame’s new slogan, “Music Lives Here,” reflects the museum’s focus on celebrating Oklahoma’s musical legacy and creating an experience that encourages visitors to interact with the exhibits.

“We’re pretty excited about it for sure, you can imagine,” Corbell said.

The grand reopening begins at 1 p.m. on Sept 26

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

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