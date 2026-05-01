Motorcyclist killed during 100mph police pursuit in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — A man is dead following a high-speed chase with police in Catoosa.

According to the Catoosa Police Department, an officer noticed a motorcyclist speeding near 193rd East Avenue and South Cherokee Street around 10 p.m. on April 30.

The motorcyclist, now identified as 24-year-old Russell Lathrup, was traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

As the officer began a pursuit, Lathrup ran into an SUV, throwing him from his motorcycle.

Lathrup was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another Catoosa officer pulled up and reported that he initiated a pursuit on Highway 412 after spotting Lathrup speeding more than 120 miles per hour.

Lathrup was wearing protective gear at the time of the crash.

Pafford EMS, Catoosa Fire, OHP, and Rogers County deputies all responded to the crash.

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