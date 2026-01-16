Berryhill Fire proposes merger with Turley to expand services

BERRYHILL, Okla. — The Berryhill Fire Protection District is proposing to merge with Turley's volunteer fire department to provide enhanced emergency services to both unincorporated communities in northern Tulsa County.

Berryhill Fire Chief Mike Hall said the merger would help address staffing challenges facing Turley's dozen volunteer firefighters while maintaining the unincorporated character both communities value.

"Turley, like Berryhill, is an idea and a place — it's not necessarily a geographic location," Hall said. "We're trying to maintain that unincorporated feel."

The proposal comes after Turley's fire chief stepped down, leaving the volunteer-based service struggling with response capabilities.

"As volunteer departments, it's hard to always respond — people have jobs and families," said Enrique Duron-Galvin, a Turley firefighter.

Under the proposed merger, Berryhill would expand its services to include Turley by providing additional daily staffing and potentially paying for full-time personnel. The district would also add EMS services to both communities.

"We're running about 650 calls a year. They run about 1200 calls a year, and so they're wearing their people out," Hall said.

The proposed coverage area would extend from west of Osage County north of Highway 75 to about East 86th Street North, covering most of northern Tulsa County.

Duron-Galvin said the merger would significantly benefit Turley's fire department.

"It'll definitely help out a lot because then we'll be able to man these stations 24/7, have coverage, get better response times," he said.

The Berryhill Fire Protection District recently entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Turley Fire to support their fire response operations and services. Hall emphasized that the proposal is not about city annexation and would not change city boundaries, zoning, or local governance.

"Turley already has dedicated volunteer firefighters, and this proposal builds on that foundation," Hall said. "Joining a fire protection district gives the community access to more resources, 24-hour staffing, and the ability to plan for a fully equipped station and EMS coverage in the years ahead."

The merger would create a Title 19 Fire Protection District, providing a path to long-term improvements in emergency services, including the potential for a fully staffed fire station and dedicated EMS coverage in or near Turley.

For the proposal to move forward, at least 250 landowner signatures are required. If enough landowners sign the petition, the proposed annexation will be placed on a future ballot.

"We just need the community's support to make that happen," Hall said.

The Berryhill Fire Protection District will host a public community meeting on Thursday, January 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at O'Brien Park Reception Room 1, located at 6149 N Lewis Ave. in Tulsa. The meeting will provide information and answer questions about the proposed expansion.

At the meeting, attendees will learn what a Fire Protection District is, view maps of the proposed annexation area, understand how the petition and ballot process works, ask questions about service levels, costs, and timelines, and sign the petition if they are eligible landowners.

While all community members are invited to attend, only landowners who also reside within the affected areas are eligible to sign the petition. Community members are encouraged to attend whether they are landowners, renters, business owners or simply residents who care about emergency services in their area.

