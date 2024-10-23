ELECTION BOND: Berryhill residents can approve or reject $2 million bond in November

BERRYHILL, Okla — Berryhill voters will now face several decisions during this year's election cycle.

On November 5, residents can either approve or reject the Berryhill Fire Department's $2 million election bond.

Fire Chief Michael Hall said the last time the department tried to take out a bond, in 2015, it ended up taking out a loan instead.

So, what will the loan be going to?

According to Chief Hall, several things need to be fixed to ensure the station runs smoothly.

The ceilings are one of the department's biggest concerns.

"This is the kind of stuff you can't hide," said Hall.

"We average about 700 calls a year," said Hall.

He said he hopes the fire department will become more than just a fire department- a place where people can come to engage in activities like cooking classes, tai-chi, and exercise.

If the bond is approved, he hopes to also allocate money for community activities.

