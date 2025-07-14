'It's pretty rough looking:' Conditions at Stroud breeding facility go viral

TULSA, Okla. — A TikTok video showing rough conditions at a dog breeding facility in Stroud has gone viral.

Pictures and videos posted from the facility "Add Love Pets" show dozens of Maltese in unkempt condition, some in small kiddie pools. Lawrence DePriest with the Humane Society of Tulsa says places like this are more common than people realize.

"It's hard to say it's the worst we've ever seen without being there, but it's pretty rough looking," DePriest said. "It looks like they're living in unsanitary, unhealthy conditions."

Another local agency is Oklahoma Westie Rescue. They dealt with a similar situation outside of Oklahoma City a few years ago.

"Conditions are just deplorable. The dogs aren't socialized generally," Melissa Rickman with Oklahoma Westie Rescue said. "They come in with health issues, they're matted. From a rescue perspective, just the expense of getting these dogs to the position to where they're ready to be adopted is tremendous."

WATCH: Conditions at Stroud breeding facility go viral

Stroud police tell 2 News they're actively investigating "Add Love Pets." If resolved, the burden shifts to local shelters, which take in dogs seized by authorities and bring them into facilities already at capacity.

"We only have so many kennel spaces," DePriest said. "So the more dogs we take in at once, the less we can do on the other end."

"Just last week we were asked to take in 60 dogs," Rickman added. "We're a small rescue run by volunteers, and that taxes our resources."

DePriest says the public can help stop unlawful breeding facilities.

"Just being aware of your surroundings, make reports if you see something that doesn't seem right," DePriest said. "Contact your local law enforcement agencies."

