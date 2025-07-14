INOLA, Okla. — September 5 marks a special day in Inola's history.

Not only will it be the first game of their football season, but the school will also unveil their long awaited, million dollar renovations from the TMobile Friday Night Lights competition.

Local News Inola wins TMobile competition, secures $2M athletic upgrade package Stef Manchen

Inola Public Schools beat out nearly 1,700 other schools nationwide back in December, but construction is just getting underway in mid-July.

Superintendent Jeff Unrau said rain has been to blame for the holdup.

WATCH: 'It's a game changer': Inola T-Mobile renovations faced delays, but underway

'It's a game changer': Inola T-Mobile renovations faced delays, but underway

“People are starting to get a little antsy, including myself," said Unrau. "School starts in literally less than a month, football starts in a month from now.”

But there are some signs of progress.

Inola's weight room is decked out top to bottom in Gronk Fitness. From new weight racks to kettle bells to free weights, Athletic Director Brett Thomas said his kids are showing a lot of excitement about this major investment.

KJRH

“Sometimes, new things make kids go a little harder," said Thomas.

Thomas is also the head football coach. He said already this summer, they're seeing about double the turnout they had last year at weight sessions.

Coach is hopeful that eagerness will translate onto the field in the coming weeks.

“I think people will come to see the new complex, everything, the upgrade, and probably a little more pressure on the head football coach - you’ve got nicer things, you better win.”

The turf in one end zone has been peeled back to make room for a fresh replacement.

Unrau said he hopes seeing some of the momentum will ease some minds across the community.

“Starting with what was kind of a pipe dream that we didn’t really think much about that has turned into reality... It started gaining traction and gaining and gaining and the ground swell just became amazing," said Unrau.

With the turnaround for game time getting close, 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked if there was a backup plan.

“Backup plan is to get it done, we don’t even talk about that," said the superintendent. “That date is not moving back, so were gonna meet it.”

Even with the delays, Unrau said he believes they are still on track to get the new field, scoreboard, lights, and everything else by their first game on September 5.

That gives them about a month.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

