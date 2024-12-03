Inola wins TMobile competition, secures $2M athletic upgrade package

INOLA, Okla. — After months of campaigning for votes, Inola High School took first place in TMobile's Friday Night 5G Lights competition. The win secures more than $2 million dollars for the Oklahoma school.

The Longhorns beat out 1,700 other schools nation wide.

Deleea Meeker is the faculty member who brought the competition to the district. She grew up in Inola, went to school in the district and now works there as the high school's college and career coordinator.

"From the moment I had this wild idea, it's been supported and encouraged and students have been on board and it wouldn't have happened if there wasn't just a deep love for the school and the community," said Meeker.



While $100,000 will come in the form of a grant for the school to use however they see fit, the remainder of the funds will go towards the athletic department.

“When it first started, you’re thinking Inola… You know you’ve got a high school with 400 kids competing against schools that have 3,000, so way bigger communities," said Athletic Director Brett Thomas. "The whole village stepped up, stepped up to the plate and did a great job.”

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

