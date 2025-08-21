'He would be proud': Skiatook family honoring son with park for veterans

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook's Justin Lambillotte had a passion for the military.

"He loved being in the army," his mother Michelle Atkins said. "He loved what he was doing."

He was remembered around town for his sense of humor.

"He made cowboy boot skates. He took a pair of his cowboy boots and made roller skates out of them," Atkins said. "He had three pairs. He skated everywhere. At Fort Hood, he was known as the skating cowboy."

Unfortunately, it was at Fort Hood in 2022 when tragedy struck. Lambillotte was found dead in his barracks. He was 26 years old. Atkins says the family wants to honor him and other Skiatook vets.

"It took a tragedy for us to notice that our veterans deserve a place to go that was happy," Atkins said.

At Osage Gardens Cemetery in Skiatook, there's a veteran's memorial already in place. Atkins says it's perfect for ceremonies, but she wanted something a little more.

"It's a very rough draft, but this is what we're projecting the park to look like."

KJRH

Atkins showing 2 News that area, a plot of land right off Highway 20 in the heart of Skiatook, donned with a sign for the future home of Skiatook Veterans Park.

"When they do all the parades, and the veteran parades, they come right by here," Atkins said.

It took some time, but the family finally got city approval to start a drawing. Matt Bragg, a Skiatook city councilor and veteran himself, says he's excited to see the park built.

"This is going to be a great place for the people of Skiatook to come and pray, reflect and pay honor to those who sacrificed for our country," Bragg said.

The park plans to include large flag poles, monuments like the soldiers cross and others honoring military service. The family hopes to raise money for the park through both donations and physical items like customized bricks, or park benches.

"We got this bench made," Atkins said. "So that years from now, people would know why this park was made."

A why Michelle knows her son would support.

"I think he would be proud that we are honoring all of his brothers and sisters as well," Atkins said.

Atkins says there isn't a hard-set timeline just yet. Getting the drawing back may take a few months, while the actual build-out could take a little over a year.

If you'd like to donate, follow the link below.

