'There is hope': 18-year-old singer battles rare disorder, seeks treatment

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old Oklahoma singer whose life revolved around performing is now fighting for her health after a rare connective tissue disorder left her nearly bedridden.

Jasmine "Jazzy" Smith and her family are racing to raise funds for specialized out-of-state medical care.

Smith, who grew up leading worship, dancing, and cheering, found joy on stage. Singing became her outlet for peace and hope as a worship leader.

D'Onna Smith

But at 16, she began noticing something was wrong.

"When I was a dancer, cheerleader, I always dislocated things, subluxed my knees, shoulders, and then subluxed my neck," Smith said. "Then after like a few months, it just all I started regressing really badly, and I was noticing really weird brain patterns."

D'Onna Smith

Doctors eventually diagnosed her with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder that can affect nearly every system in the body.

Months ago, her health collapsed completely. She endured long hospital stays, severe head and spinal pain, multiple daily seizures, and days without sleep.

"I was positive I was going to die just because of all of the stuff I was going through. I had tremendous head pressure. My spinal cord was hurting so badly," Smith said.

For a long time, she says, doctors had no answers, and it felt hopeless.

"It was really, really hopeless and a dark place," Smith said.

Then her mother found a specialist in Florida. The treatment and travel costs were out of pocket, so the family launched a GoFundMe campaign.

"We started my GoFundMe, and four days later, we raised $15,000, which was so amazing," Smith said.

D'Onna Smith

In Florida, doctors diagnosed Cervical Cranial Instability, a malformation, and Intracranial Hypertension — conditions linked to Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome that increase brain pressure and cause regressions to systems in her body.

Smith is set to undergo 4-6 weeks of cervical curve correction. Each trip, including flight, stay, and treatment, runs about $5,000.

"We're just praying that the Lord really provides, and I know he will," Smith said.

Despite her struggles, Smith wants to share her story to give others hope.

"That there is hope and um. God, if. If he's in the midst of it, he's gonna get you through it, and no matter what we always have to look up, and we have to keep our eyes on the prize, which is Jesus," Smith said.

If you would like to help with Jazzy's treatment, click here.

