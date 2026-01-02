OHP: Jogger killed in hit-and-run crash in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — A Coweta man is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Coweta.
Around 9 a.m. Jan 1, OHP responded to a pedestrian who was hit while jogging near 141st Street South and 261st East Ave.
Troopers said the person who was hit died, and the suspect, Erik Rosales-Leon, is in custody.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube