OHP: Jogger killed in hit-and-run crash in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — A Coweta man is in custody after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Coweta.

Around 9 a.m. Jan 1, OHP responded to a pedestrian who was hit while jogging near 141st Street South and 261st East Ave.

Troopers said the person who was hit died, and the suspect, Erik Rosales-Leon, is in custody.

