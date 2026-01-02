Flood prevention project complete in Okmulgee County after years of road closures

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A long-awaited flood-prevention project in Okmulgee County was officially completed, marking a significant milestone for residents who have endured repeated flooding for years.

County officials said the finished work is designed to keep roads open and communities connected during heavy rain.

In August, 2 News Oklahoma reported on plans for a $180,000 flood-prevention project along 300 Road, just north of Highway 266. At the time, county leaders said the goal was to address a stretch of road that frequently flooded and became impassable. Now, officials confirmed the project is complete.

For many residents, flooding has long been a familiar and frustrating problem. Edwin Ferguson lives in the area.

“I’ve seen flooding throughout the city, not too far from here,” said Ferguson.

He added that heavy rain often made travel difficult.

“When you get severe rain, it floods, and some of the side streets also flood," said Ferguson.

According to Okmulgee County Emergency Manager Jeff Moore, the newly completed project raised the roadway and added larger drainage structures to channel water beneath the road rather than across the surface.

“It takes everybody working together, and that’s the biggest thing, everyone working together is what makes things happen," said Moore.

Moore said the project was funded through a FEMA 406 Mitigation Grant.

“Once you complete a project that’s never been done before in your county like this, it gives you a good sense of feeling,” Moore said.

Residents said the upgrades gave them peace of mind.

“It alleviates a problem that’s been created by an inadequate system," said Ferguson.

Moore said additional flood-mitigation projects are expected.

