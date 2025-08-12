Flood prevention road projects coming to Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Okmulgee County leaders said they have a $180,000 road project planned at 300 Road north of Highway 266.

The county's emergency management director, Jeff Moore, said he hoped it would lead to less flooding in the area by the end of October 2025.

In Okmulgee County, flooding is far from rare. Randy Harry, a county resident, said it's a recurring headache.

"It comes up everywhere, even down right down by the store, that little area down there, it just gets high… They need to do something.

Harry lives near where Hectorville meets Bixby Road in the county. 2 News has reported how the road and many others have closed throughout the county because of flooding. Harry said he was a fan of the latest project.

"Well, it'll be nice, it will be really nice if they can… Clear out some of those areas where the water flows and it gets back up," said Harry.

Moore said this plan is funded through a 406 mitigation FEMA grant. He added the road will be raised by at least six inches to allow bigger pathways for water to flow underneath, not over.

"This is the first time we're reaching out to do this, it's never been done here, so we're excited about that," said Moore.

Moore told 2 News this was the start of many other flood prevention projects around the county. However, Harry wondered if his areas included.

"Right there at the intersection to right there.. It gets up to it, floods around there," said Harry.

2 News brought this question to Moore.

"If we're able to get some funding for that, I'm trying to look at some other alternative funding there," said Moore.

Moore added it could be several years before they get funding to fix that area. Harry said he's excited for the project.

"Yeah, they just need to put everything into action," said Harry.

