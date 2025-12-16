'It was dirty water. It was gross': Claremore non-profit rebuilding after flood

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore nonprofit serving people at the worst point in their lives is now asking for the community's help. A sewage backup at Safenet Services is forcing a pause on emergency shelter for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking victims.

"I don't even know how you say it. It was dirty water," Safenet Services Executive Director Jody Moore said. "It was gross."

Standing water ankle deep, causing damage to the floors, walls, belongings, and more.

"Whenever your job is to advocate for people, and you don't have that space for their emergency services, it's really hard," Moore said.

For the first time in over 30 years, the facility is unable to provide that emergency shelter.

"To tell folks that are here, made this home temporarily, some people had been here a few days, weeks, months, we've got to put you somewhere else? Very, very difficult," board chair Eric Cullen said.

Cullen says they need the community's help to rebuild. A $500,000 price tag for the restoration after insurance only covered around $30,000. Right now, they're about $270,000 short.

"We know that the community can jump in and do big things whenever we approach things together," Moore said.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures," Cullen added. "We wouldn't be asking for more if we didn't need it."

Their campaign is called "Hope Restored." There's a link to donate on their website. Moore says it's bigger than replacing the floors, walls and cabinets.

"Whenever you're talking about the emergency shelter, it's literally homicide prevention," Moore said.

Moore and Cullen hope to have the facility back up and running early in 2026, and plan to add services for sex trafficking victims as well.

