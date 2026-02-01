Tulsa cyclists hold unity ride to protest ICE treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Tulsa cyclists gathered near 17th Street and Riverside on Jan. 31 for a unity ride to speak out against the treatment of people by federal immigration enforcement officers.

Organizers said the ride was meant to bring attention to concerns about what they describe as aggressive tactics and to call for accountability. Emily McKenzie, one of the organizers, said the group felt it was important to take a stand.

“We are not going to stand for this kind of behavior from anyone,” McKenzie said.

The cyclists took a slow ride along the Riverside Trail, using the public space to make their message visible while remaining peaceful. Riders said the event was about community and solidarity during a time when many people feel compelled to speak out.

“We’re coming together as a community in solidarity, and that’s exactly what needs to happen in these times,” said Yatika Fields, one of the cyclists who participated.

Fields said seeing people from different backgrounds attend made the ride especially meaningful.

“We have a big community, and it’s really good to see people step up and take action,” Fields said.

Organizers said the unity ride was also meant to echo similar demonstrations happening across the country. The event followed another protest in downtown Tulsa on Jan 30, where residents also gathered to voice concerns about federal immigration enforcement.

McKenzie said the turnout was encouraging, especially given the cold weather.

“I definitely love seeing people come together, especially on a cold day like this,” she said.

Participants said they hope events like this will continue to spark conversations and lead to solutions.

“Ultimately, it’s about coming together and finding solutions,” Fields said.

The cyclists said they plan to continue organizing and encouraging community involvement.

