Tulsa delays Project Anthem rezoning vote amid community concerns

TULSA, Okla. — People filled the Tulsa City Council chambers on March 18 for a Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting focused on Project Anthem.

The proposed development is a data center project planned for East Tulsa. Commissioners were expected to vote on rezoning the land, a key step that would allow future development. However, planning officials announced that the vote has been pushed back to April 1 at the developer's request to gather more information.

Some said the delay was frustrating after taking time out of their day to attend the meeting.

“Community members are taking time out of their work days in the middle of the week at 1 o’clock,” said Cheynna Morgan. “It’s just really disrespectful to community members that care about their community.”

KJRH

The delay comes as Phase 1 of Project Anthem is already moving forward. At the same time, city leaders are considering an ordinance that would place a 365-day moratorium on agreements to build new data centers within city limits. The proposal would not impact Phase 1 but could pause a potential Phase 2.

“I can’t say I was surprised by the request or the outcome, but it is disappointing,” said resident Jordan Harmon.

Project Anthem representatives said the postponement would allow time to gather additional information.

Community members said they have been hearing about the project since 2024 and want their concerns taken seriously as decisions continue.

“Now everyone has to ask off work again and drive back up here again, and it’s really not accessible to your average citizen,” Morgan said.

The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission is now scheduled to take up the rezoning vote on April 1.

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