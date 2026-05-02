'Always lend a hand': Community continues to rally around Javier Gardea

TULSA, Okla — The community is continuing to rally around Javier Gardea, the 21 year-old construction worker that lost his life while on the job.

Local restaurant, Tamale Boyz, has decided to start raising funds for the Gardea family, especially since Javier was expecting a daughter with his partner Helen Martinez.

His family said his baby is due any day now.

Team leader with Tamale Boyz Abel Murrieta said he just wants to give back through an online raffle.

“I didn’t think I was doing anything big because this is just- everybody should do it if they have the opportunity,” he said. “Always lend a hand, always, always. Even if you have a crazy idea that you think might not work, try it out. If it’s for good, if it reaps benefit for everybody, go for it, try it out. The worst thing you can do is either say no, fail, and you get back up and try it again.”

2 News spoke with Javier's family April 28 when his soccer jersey was retired at East Central High School.

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“He touched a lot of people’s hearts and I’m seeing that now," said his mother Miranda Gardea.

“He was a man who would work 12 hours a day and he was deeply in love with soccer," said his father Ely Gardea. "He really loved his soccer.”

They said Javier will always be remembered for his bright smile and personality.

“He wanted to be a boy dad, but when he found out he was having a girl, his whole perspective changed," said his partner Helen Martinez. "He was happy."

The community also extended their condolences, thoughts and prayers on social media, showing their support.

Abel Murrieta said the raffle updates will be available on the Tamale Boyz Facebook page, and he's working on setting up specific dates as to when the prizes will be raffled off.

For those interested in donating directly to the Gardeas, they have set up this GoFundMe.

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