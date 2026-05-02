Historic Muskogee Hotel set for demolition as questions remain about future

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A long-vacant hotel in Muskogee was set to be demolished May 8-11, leaving many in the community wondering what will take its place.

For years, the building at 26 West Broadway has stood as both a reminder of Muskogee’s past and, for some, an eyesore due to its deteriorating condition.

“It’s a really cool building, it’s so sad to see it go,” said Muskogee resident Jennifer Olson.

KJRH

Olson said she has personal ties to the building, recalling that her grandparents once operated a business inside the hotel. Now a business owner across the street, she said it has been difficult watching it fall into disrepair.

“It’s sad to see it go, but also excited to see what will come in its place,” Olson said.

According to Lynda Ozan with the Oklahoma State Historic Preservation Office, the hotel opened in 1923 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making its demolition a significant loss for the community’s history.

“It is disappointing, it is rough to lose a big part of our history,” Ozan said.

Records from the Muskogee County Tax Assessor’s Office show the property was owned by a company called Spark Redevelopment. Attempts to contact the company were unsuccessful after calls and messages went unanswered.

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