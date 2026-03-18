5 ways the Department of Homeland Security is already a part of your life

TULSA, Okla. — Many people hear "Department of Homeland Security" and may think of airport security or the southern border. But for everyday Tulsans, the agency's reach extends far beyond what most people realize: touching nearly every corner in Green Country.

Here are five ways DHS is already part of your Tulsa life, whether you know it or not.

1. Your Morning Flight

The next time you take off your shoes at Tulsa International Airport, remember, those agents are part of the Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, a division of DHS.

TSA operates at more than 400 airports across the country, including right here in Tulsa. Budget changes in Washington don't just affect airports in New York or Los Angeles; they also show up in longer lines and fewer agents at TUL.

What you might not know: TSA falls under DHS, which means any federal restructuring of the agency directly impacts your travel experience at Tulsa International.

2. Your Neighborhood Storm Shelter

Remember the storm shelter story we told you about in Rogers County? Those federal grants that funded 170 safe rooms installed directly in residents' homes?

That funding came through FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, another division of DHS.

Every time Oklahoma receives a federal disaster declaration after a tornado, ice storm, or severe weather event, it's DHS opening the door to recovery funding.

What you might not know: The state's SoonerSafe rebate program, which is another avenue to help Oklahomans offset storm shelter costs, has not received FEMA funding for 2026. That means one of the primary ways Tulsans get help protecting their families is currently unavailable.

3. Your Community

Earlier this year, 2 News Oklahoma reported on the impact immigration enforcement fears were having on East Tulsa's Hispanic business community. One shop owner reported a 30 to 40 percent drop in sales.

Local News 'Can't give up': East Tulsa business sales down 40% amid immigration fears Stef Manchen

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, is a division of DHS. Its operations and priorities ripple through Tulsa neighborhoods in ways other parts of the city may never see, affecting local businesses, workforces, families, and communities.

What you might not know: ICE enforcement priorities are set at the federal level, but their impact is felt at the most local level: in the shops, restaurants, and neighborhoods that make up the fabric of Tulsa.

4. Your Paycheck

If you work for a company that uses E-Verify, the federal system that checks whether employees are authorized to work in the United States, that's DHS in your workplace.

Thousands of Tulsa-area employers use E-Verify as part of their hiring process. Changes to the system, its requirements, or its enforcement directly affect how local businesses hire and who they can hire.

What you might not know: E-Verify is administered by USCIS, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, yet another division of DHS.

5. Your Digital Life

CISA, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, is a division of DHS that works directly with Tulsa's critical infrastructure to protect against cyber attacks.

Water systems. Power grids. Hospitals. Schools. All of them rely on CISA's guidance and resources to defend against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

What you might not know: A successful cyber attack on Tulsa's water or power infrastructure wouldn't just be an inconvenience — it could be a public safety emergency. CISA is the federal agency standing between that possibility and your daily life.

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