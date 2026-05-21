GREEN COUNTY — Lake season is upon us, with many folks heading to their favorite reservoir for Memorial Day Weekend.

This unofficial beginning to the summer corresponds with Green Country's wettest time of the year. Most years, this causes the water levels at our lakes to run above average.

In some cases, the lake levels can be so high that it becomes dangerous for recreation and can even flood nearby structures. Given the drier year so far, most of our lakes are running much closer to average.

Watch the video to see how each of our major lakes are faring compared to last year as we move into the holiday weekend.

Green Country lake levels lower than last year before Memorial Day Weekend

For a look at the latest forecast for the weekend and beyond, click here.

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