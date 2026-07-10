Tornado shelter, new kitchen among 8th grade center upgrades at OPS

OWASSO, Ok — Owasso Public Schools is upgrading its 8th grade center with a tornado-safe cafeteria, new classrooms, science labs and a production kitchen.

The improvements are funded through bond packages approved by voters in 2022 and 2025.

Jordan Korphage, the district's Director of Communications, said the community made the upgrades possible.

"The improvements were part of our 2022 and 2025 school bond packages that were passed and approved by the community," Korphage said.

The upgrades include a tornado-safe cafeteria, 2 art rooms, 2 special education rooms, 3 science labs and a production kitchen.

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Korphage said the production kitchen addresses a longstanding logistical challenge for the district's child nutrition staff.

"One thing that I think maybe a lot of people don't know is that right now all of the meals that are served at the 8th grade center are actually prepared off site or somewhere else and then it gets moved over to the 8th grade center," Korphage said.

"So, you think about how much work that is for our child nutrition staff, I know they are excited to get a new production kitchen to where they can produce meals there onsight at the 8th grade center," Korphage said.

Owasso parent Eris Franco said he is especially pleased about the tornado-safe cafeteria.

"Aww that's amazing. It's something I'm very excited about. The town has tornadoes all year round and so I'm very happy about it," Franco said.

His son Dylan, an incoming 8th grader, shares that enthusiasm.

"I think it's good that they are adding a tornado shelter because there are a lot of tornadoes going on in the past years," Dylan Franco said.

Eris Franco said the overall project is a win for the school community.

"It's absolutely great. Very happy for that," Franco said.

The tornado-safe cafeteria is expected to be completed by summer 2027. After that, the current cafeteria space will be renovated into art and special education rooms by winter break 2027.

School starts Aug. 13.

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