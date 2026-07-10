'Where is the justice for the seniors?' Trash issue persists at Woodland Manor

TULSA, Okla. — The garbage problem persists for people living at Vesta Realty owned Woodland Manor.

Neighbors living at a number of complexes reached out to the newsroom, asking for help because the dumpsters had been removed and garbage was starting to pile up.

A week since 2 News Oklahoma's first report on the issue, Cynthia Keener called us back to let us know that the dumpsters still weren't returned.

Local News Woodland Manor neighbors say dumpsters are gone, trash is mounting Stef Manchen

"This is a senior complex, where is the justice for the seniors?" said Keener.

Owner Marc Kulick told 2 News on July 3 the dumpsters were removed due to a change in waste management vendors.

"In the normal course of business we sometimes change vendors. This past week we had a vendor transition for our waste management. We did order large temporary roll offs to help facilitate the transition. As we understand some of the enclosures have accumulated errant trash, so throughout the weekend we will have vendors cleaning the enclosures.



We understand this process has caused unncessary stress for our residents. We sincerely understand the concerns but we are fully committed to making this transition as seamless as possible.



I remain readily available for anyone who lives at any of our communities with questions, comments or concerns and can be reached at feedback@vestarealproperty.com."

This story will be updated.

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