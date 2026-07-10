Tulsa Fire Department adds 6 brush trucks for wildfire & grassfire response

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department expanded its fleet with six new quick attack brush trucks designed to reach rural areas and remote locations during wildfires.

The specialized vehicles navigate rough terrain and go off-road to reach communities that standard fire trucks cannot access quickly. For people living in rural areas, the trucks could be the difference between losing everything and saving their home.

The trucks are stationed at Fire Stations 9, 13, 19, 26, 33, and 66 — strategically placed to help neighboring communities when disaster strikes.

Mannford residents said the new trucks can make a significant difference for their area.

"It would be very important, especially with all the wooded area and grassland area around here it would be an immense help for the whole area," said Chris Bonham.

"And I feel it would be a great benefit to the town and the surrounding areas that they could respond to," said Lori Bonham.

Tulsa Fire Public Information Officer Andy Little said mutual aid agreements mean the trucks will not just serve Tulsa. The trucks come equipped with winches and other specialized equipment to handle emergencies in challenging conditions.

The fire department said the trucks are nearly ready for service.

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