Two people injured at Tulsa Riverside Airport after plane flipped

TULSA, okla. — Two people were injured after a plane flipped over at Tulsa Riverside Airport July 9.

All airport operations were temporarily suspended after the crash, according to Tulsa Riverside Airport.

Tulsa Riverside Airport said in a Facebook post, "The safety of everyone involved remains our top priority. Airport personnel are working alongside local first responders to safely resolve the situation, and we appreciate their quick response. At this time, we do not have an estimated timeline for when operations will resume. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate how the plane flipped over.

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