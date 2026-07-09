Owasso man charged in 2025 crash that killed a Tulsa firefighter

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso man is facing federal charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened in 2025.

2 News Oklahoma reported that Lieutenant Brian Bizzell, a firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department, was killed in a crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Garnett in Owasso last September.

Tulsa Fire Department names firefighter killed in fiery crash

Investigators say 52-year-old Christopher Robert Chaney had consumed hydrocodone and cannabis before speeding and crashing into several cars at the intersection.

Bizzel was killed, and three others were injured.

Chaney, a member of the Cherokee Nation, faces one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in Indian Country, two counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in Indian Country, and Assault by Striking, Beating, and Wounding in Indian Country.

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