NewsLocal News

Fatal crash closes intersection in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are investigating a multi-car crash at the intersection of 116th North and Garnett.

The intersection is closed in all directions.

OPD confirmed one person died in the crash.

2 News is on scene, working to learn more.

