Fatal crash closes intersection in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso police are investigating a multi-car crash at the intersection of 116th North and Garnett.
The intersection is closed in all directions.
OPD confirmed one person died in the crash.
2 News is on scene, working to learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube