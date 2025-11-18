POLICE: Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — One person is dead after two pedestrians were hit in Sapulpa Nov. 17.

The collision happened near W 76th Street South and New Sapulpa Road (SH-66).

Sapulpa Police said the pedestrians were attempting to cross the road and were hit by a truck.

SPD stated the driver is cooperating, and the pedestrians didn't have reflective vests. The roadway will remain narrowed until the investigation is complete.

Police are advising caution when proceeding through the area.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

