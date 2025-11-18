Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

POLICE: Two pedestrians hit, one killed in Sapulpa

POLICE: Two pedestrians hit, one dead in Sapulpa
PHOTO- Police lights
Posted
and last updated

SAPULPA, Okla. — One person is dead after two pedestrians were hit in Sapulpa Nov. 17.

The collision happened near W 76th Street South and New Sapulpa Road (SH-66).

Sapulpa Police said the pedestrians were attempting to cross the road and were hit by a truck.

SPD stated the driver is cooperating, and the pedestrians didn't have reflective vests. The roadway will remain narrowed until the investigation is complete.

Police are advising caution when proceeding through the area.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US