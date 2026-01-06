BACK TO HOOPS: Connors State hosts first home games since Dietz's death

WARNER, Okla. — When the ball was tipped inside Melvin Self Fieldhouse, and the Connors State Cowboys battled the Redlands Community College Cougars, there was someone missing. Ethan Dietz.

Just before Thanksgiving, he died. His death, just a few days after suffering an injury in a road game.

“It’s a great team. It’s a great coach,” Jerry Washington said.

Washington has been supporting the Cowboys and Cowgirls for the better part of 20 years, sitting with his pals at the top of the donor section, he takes in each and every Connors State game.

“The team comes to our church. And the coach comes to our church,” Washington said.

That community, in Warner, was left shook up in the wake of Dietz’s death.

Longtime basketball coach and athletic director Bill Muse took a leave of absence for “personal reasons,” according to a spokesperson retained by the school.

"Connors State College’s top priority at this time is caring for Ethan’s family, the team and the CSC community as it mourns this heartbreaking loss. We are in the process of reviewing this tragic incident and gathering more information and will be unable to share additional information while that review is underway,” the spokesperson said.

Cowgirls head coach Jaylen Thompson is managing both the Cowgirls and Cowboys for the time being.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls played their first home games since Dietz's death. He was not in the gym, but he was in the hearts of everyone wearing the orange and black.

“I wouldn’t know what to tell [the players],” Washington said, “I’ll be honest with you. I wouldn’t know what to tell them. You know? God knows. That’s what I can tell them. God knows.”

The spokesperson for Connors State College said players and coaches would not be available to speak with reporters.

