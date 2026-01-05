Oklahomans speak out on possible outcomes for Venezuela after Maduro capture

TULSA, Okla. — Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s former president that was captured and brought to the United States Saturday morning has been indicted in New York.

With everything that has happened surrounding the capture of Maduro, people are predicting lots of changes.

It seems like a bit of a boost is taking place in Tulsa's local economy.

Pana’s is a Venezuelan-owned cafe that started off as a food truck in 2019.

Co-owner Ernesto Gallardo said he fled Venezuela 11 years ago.

He said he’s not sure what the future holds for Venezuela, but just like him, the community is relieved and overjoyed that Maduro has been ousted.

He said it seems like everyone is celebrating too, by supporting businesses like his.

“We’re happy because it’s a big step towards Venezuela’s freedom," he said. “January is usually slow because everyone spends their money in December, but honestly, this January, just these five days, have been great. Partly because of the Venezuelan community. They want to celebrate, eat and see other people.”

University of Oklahoma Professor and the Chair of Middle East Studies Joshua Landis said while no one knows what will happen, there are several scenarios that can take place, especially with Venezuela being the country with the most oil reserves.

“We've seen the stock market go up," he said. "Oil companies in particular. Clearly, there's a lot of people who are expecting to make money out of this, and that's going to be the big question mark.”

He also said the government could possibly walk away from the operation if it decides it isn’t worth the risks they may have to take if resistance does start to happen.

“The main question mark is, will there be a collapse in law and order, or will this be fairly smooth consolidation of the regime?” said Landis.

As for the Venezuelan population in Tulsa, they are hoping for the best.

Gallardo said some of his friends are already getting their documents set-up to head back to their homeland.

“In reality, everyone wants to go back to Venezuela, but no one knows when they can because it’s a process," he said. "We just have to wait and see what’s going to happen.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

