Oklahoma leaders react to Mullin's nomination as Secretary of Homeland Security

TULSA, Okla. — Congratulations are pouring in from across Oklahoma following President Donald Trump's nomination of U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin to serve as Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

I spent the afternoon going through statements from Governor Kevin Stitt, Sen. James Lankford, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., and more.

Markwayne Mullin has been a fighter for Oklahoma and will fight to keep our nation secure. There isn’t a better choice to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Oklahoma has been an example to the nation for smart immigration enforcement, and Markwayne will bring that common sense to DHS. I will be looking to appoint a strong, small government conservative voice to support President Trump and protect Oklahomans’ way of lif. Governor Kevin Stitt

Local News Sen. Markwayne Mullin nominated to DHS secretary KJRH Digital

State Sen. Tom Woods of Westville, the same hometown as Mullin, said he would see Mullin at the store or local diner, just an everyday Oklahoman. Now nominated as Secretary of Homeland Security, Woods said that mentality will represent the state well.

"I'm just so proud to have somebody like that represent 4 million Oklahomans and to be that close to the commander in chief," Woods said. "I think it'll do the state of Oklahoma well and the United States well, uh, to have that kind of experience at your disposal," Senator Tom Woods said.

State Sen. Woods says that Mullin is your typical Oklahoma neighbor and says he'll bring that mentality to the cabinet.

"I mean, he's never lost, you know, who he was when he started as a farmer from eastern Oklahoma and small business owner, he's just never lost that that uh that personality, and so I do not doubt that he'llcarry that on into this new role in Trump's cabinet. I'm so, so proud of him," Woods said.

Sen. Lankford posted on social media that he is "excited to have Oklahoma values leading the Department of Homeland Security."

"Congratulations to my good friend and fellow Oklahoman, Markwayne Mullin," Lankford said. "Cindy and I are praying for you, Christie, and your family as you take on this new role. I fully support you."

Lankford sits on the United States Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which oversees DHS.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. also congratulated Mullin, a Cherokee Nation citizen, on what he called a historic appointment.

The Cherokee Nation extends its warmest congratulations to Cherokee Nation citizen and Westville native Markwayne Mullin on this historic appointment as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security," Hoskin said. "Senator Mullin's dedicated service in the U.S. Senate has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to progress and the well-being of all communities, including Indian Country.







Having a Cherokee Nation citizen serve within the United States Cabinet is a mark of high esteem for our tribe," Hoskin said. "It stands as a testament to the resilience, capability, and enduring impact of our people. We are confident in Secretary Mullin's ability to lead with historic responsibility and look forward to the positive, unifying impact his unique perspective will bring to the nation.



Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond also praised the nomination.

Sen. Mullin is an inspired and excellent pick by President Trump to serve as his Cabinet Secretary of Homeland Security," Drummond said. "The President knows what Oklahomans know, that Markwayne is exactly the sort of straight-talking, stalwart, and commonsense patriot needed to lead the Department of Homeland Security at this juncture."





"As a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and of three critical subcommittees, including the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities, Markwayne is extremely well-versed on matters of national security and will always act in the best interests of Americans," Drummond said. "I have the utmost confidence in Sen. Mullin and wish him the best upon this extraordinary next chapter. Oklahoma's loss is the nation's gain. Attorney General Gentner Drummond

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, also offered congratulations.

"Senator Mullin has long been a strong advocate for economic growth, infrastructure and American business," Neal said. "We are confident his leadership, commitment to public service and Oklahoma values will guide the department well as it protects our nation and strengthens our security."

Sen. Tom Cole has also sent his congratulations to Mullin.

Service to the country is one of the highest callings in public life. I am proud to see my congressional colleague, friend, and fellow Native American, Senator Markwayne Mullin, receive this well-deserved nomination to serve as President Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he has been a strong partner and a steady leader working across chambers. Markwayne understands the critical importance of securing the homeland and protecting our communities, and I am confident he will serve with distinction in this new role. Vigilance and strength are essential to protecting the nation, and Oklahomans - and the American people - can be confident he will carry out that mission with the resolve it demands.

Sen. Tom Cole

Mullin's nomination still requires Senate confirmation.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

