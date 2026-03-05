NEW TECHNOLOGIES: Program aims to use drones for school safety

SAPULPA, Okla — A new method of preventing danger in schools made its way to Oklahoma.

Campus Guardian Angel is a company that uses drone technology to prevent active-shooter situations in schools.

Representatives visited Sapulpa Middle School to present their drones and how they're wired to take down shooters.

Glenn Coffey is Sapulpa Public Schools’ Safety and Security Director. He said he’s excited to see how technologies are developing to promote safety in schools.

“All times, throughout the entire year, we're always talking about security," he said. "'What can we do to improve what's out there?' So we're continually looking at different options.”

He said the whole point is to make sure students and staff stay safe.

“Then we have more people, students, faculty, that are not getting hurt, that aren't dying," he said. "That's the name of the game.”

Khristof Oborski is Campus Guardian Angel’s Director of Tactical Operations.

He said Florida had already agreed to use this service in four of its schools, and three other states have also opted to use the drones.

“These are pieces of plastic that are expendable," he said. "We can easily send new ones to the school to replace them. There's no human life attached.”

Oborski said the drones are operated and flown virtually in Austin, Texas by trained professionals.

The drones will be stored at each school, for response times that should only take a minute or two.

“Our drones have two-way communication with the shooter," he said. "If he is not shooting, we can take a little time try to communicate with him, convince him to drop his weapon. If he is actively trying to target children, we will deliver pepper spray through a gel-based form, or we will hit him with a kinetic strike from the drone itself.”

According to Oborski, the program is about $40 a student per year.

Sapulpa still isn't sure if they will be implementing the program, but the district is doing more research into the program.

