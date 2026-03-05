'Please go vote': TPS promotes upcoming school bond vote

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson spent March 5 touring west Tulsa, building community support for the district's April 7 bond vote.

"We want Tulsans to be knowledgeable about this 2026 bond. Because we know when we have strong schools, we have a strong Tulsa," Johnson said.

The bond is the largest in district history, totaling $609 million https://www.kjrh.com/news/local-news/tulsa-public-schools-proposes-609m-bond-packageand covers building maintenance, facility upgrades, athletic enhancements, additions to transportation, technology, curriculum and more.

"I'm excited about it because it directly affects my school. It directly affects every student that comes in here," Eugene Field Elementary School principal Angela Callahan said.

"It affects every single 33,000+ student in Tulsa Public Schools," Johnson added. "And we just want them to be a part of it, be informed."

Johnson traveled through west Tulsa on a TPS bus, making stops at Eugene Field Elementary, Fire Station 26, the Dream Center's west Tulsa campus, Ollie's and more. The tour is just the beginning of a citywide effort.

"We're going to go from west to north to east to south, and then we're going to hit up midtown," Johnson said. "We chose places that we believe that people are really familiar with. They come here regularly."

The Dream Center was among the key stops on the tour. The organization's two campuses support nearly 200 students through an after-school program, and site manager Rossalyn Wilson said the partnership with TPS is critical.

"A lot of our youth that come to our after-school program do come from Tulsa Public Schools. They also coordinate with us for the transportation, making sure that the youth get here for the program, which is huge," Wilson said.

All of this in an effort to spread the word for April 7.

"Oh my gosh, very important. Please go vote. Please go vote," Callahan said.

The TPS bond will not raise taxes for people in the city of Tulsa.

