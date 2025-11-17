'Need to slow down': Tulsa police, bikers worried after deadly Riverside crash

TULSA, Okla. — After a 21-year-old motorcyclist died on Nov. 16, Tulsa police and area riders shared their concerns over reckless driving.

Kaiden Luettgen was traveling northbound on Riverside on his motorcycle at more than double the speed limit when he struck a southbound truck attempting to turn left onto 66th Street, according to Tulsa police. Luettgen died at the scene.

"The motorcycle was going so fast, that even at his full application of brakes, he was unable to avoid the truck, and hit the truck at really high speeds," said Sgt. Will Dalsing, supervisor of the Tulsa Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit.

The crash highlights a troubling pattern Dalsing has observed in recent months.

"I have not seen a motorcycle fatality this year in my area that wasn't because of extreme speed," Dalsing said.

"Motorcycles are already so dangerous driven normally. You add in those extreme speeds, that's where we're seeing a lot of death from," he said.

While many motorcyclists ride safely, some experienced riders have noticed an increase in reckless driving behavior among younger bikers.

Mark Breedlove, who has owned motorcycles for 40 years, said he's witnessed more dangerous riding recently.

"When you get on this highway, you've got to watch. It's just a different time now than what it was. Those younger guys, they just want to get on there and hammer down," Breedlove said.

The changing landscape has made Breedlove more cautious during his rides.

"It just makes you say a prayer every time you get on it. You always realize when you're taking off and leaving home, you might not make it back," he said.

Dalsing says that's something he hopes doesn't continue happening.

"I've seen it my whole career. It's always been a problem with speeding motorcycles. It does seem to be getting worse, and people need to slow down," Dalsing said.

"These young people don't need to die like this. Just to have a goof-off," he said.

2 News asked Sergeant Dalsing why he thinks motorcycles driving recklessly has picked up. He says since TPD chases bikers on more of a case-by-case basis, riders may feel they can get away with anything. He says that isn't the case, and that officers will stop them when safe.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

